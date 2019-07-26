Irvington Man In Graphic Morris County Arrest Video Sentenced For Domestic Violence: Prosecutor

An Irvington man whose arrest video went viral on social media earlier this year was sentenced to two years of probation for domestic violence and resisting arrest, authorities said.

Video footage captured in May shows police officers struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Irvington near a Dover Kraszer's for violating court orders and criminal mischief.

An investigation found that Luke was involved in acts of domestic violence from February through May of this year.

He admitted to damaging his ex-girlfriend's car, violating a pretrial release order and a no-contact with the victim while charges were pending, Knapp said.

When he was arrested on the charges, Luke gave a false name to police in an attempt to avoid arrest on the domestic violence charges against him, the prosecutor said.

Luke on Friday, July 26 was sentenced to serve a probationary term of two years and ordered to complete the Abuse Ceases Today program, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

He also is obligated to continue counseling services through the Caring Partners of Morris/Sussex, Judge Stephen J. Taylor ruled.

