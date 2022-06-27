Investigators Probe Death Of Bergenfield Driver, 92, In Teaneck Crash

UPDATE: Investigators are trying to determine whether a 92-year-old Bergenfield motorist who was killed when his SUV was T-boned in Teaneck over the weekend stopped at the sign before turning into the path of the oncoming car.

Albert Schnellbacker was unconscious and not breathing when taken to Holy Name Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, following the collision shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said Monday.

Schnellbacker apparently was turning onto Windsor Road from Briarcliff Road outside Windsor Park when a Maserati slammed into his vehicle, responders said.

A man and woman who were in the Maserati were hospitalized with injuries that Rebein said weren't life-threatening.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Windsor Road remained closed while the wreckage was cleared and detectives investigated. Bergenfield police also assisted.

Among other things, detectives are trying to determine whether Schnellbacker stopped for the stop sign on Briarcliff Road before turning onto Windsor.

