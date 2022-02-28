Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

Investigators Called To Fatal Fiery Taxi Cab Crash In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Investigators from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office were called to the scene of a fiery, fatal car crash.

The victim was pronounced dead after a taxi crashed on North 3rd Street near Cliff Street in Paterson shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, responders said.

At least one other vehicle apparently caught fire, presenting a danger to neighborhood homes, they said.

City firefighters doused the flames.

