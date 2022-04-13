Intruder Rapes Englewood Woman With Three Kids In Home, Authorities Charge

A landscaper broke into an unsuspecting Englewood woman’s home and raped her, authorities charged.

Ulises Ramirez Argueta, a 31-year-old El Salvador national, “entered the victim’s home, sexually assaulted her, and endangered the welfare of three children who were present at the residence” on Monday, April 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

The victim was in a helpless and incapacitated position at the time, records show.

Argueta, who Musella said is married and lives in Englewood, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following an investigation by members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Englewood police.

He's charged with aggravated assault, burglary and three counts of child endangerment.

