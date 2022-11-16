International Fugitive Wanted In Five-Kilo Cocaine Importing Ring Seized At Newark Airport

An international fugitive wanted for having couriers smuggle more than five kilos of cocaine into the U.S. on a cruise ship was seized at Newark Airport after a decade on the run, federal authorities announced.

A federal magistrate judge ordered that Dennis "Death" Edwards, a 38-year-old Guyanese national, remain held without bail following a brief hearing in Newark on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Edwards had avoided capture since being indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy charges in 2012, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Authorities said he conspired to import cocaine from St. Maarten on a cruise ship.

Edwards was seized at Newark Airport on Monday after being deported from the Dominican Republic, the U.S. attorney said.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations and deputies of the U.S. Marshals Service with the investigation and arrest.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided "substantial assistance" toward that end, he said, while also thanking officials in the DR for their help.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachelle M. Navarro of Sellinger's General Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.