INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: Ocean County Man, NJ Residents Get Lucky At Lottery Drawing

New Jersey Lottery picked another "million dollar replay millionaire" on Friday in Asbury Park.

James Wood of Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County won $1 million. Wood was speechless as he grabbed a giant replica of his check before asking, "Can I take it home?"

Wood was selected from 15 million entries, "second chance" losing instant lottery tickets.

Friday's contestants had a one-in-400 chance of winning $1 million.

The Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing was held at the Asbury Park Convention Center. More than 400 semi-finalists and their guests were invited to witness the draw

In addition, 14 other cash prizes were awarded as follows: five $10,000 prizes; four $25,000 prizes; three $50,000 prizes; and two $100,000 prizes.

All of the semi-finalists already received a $250 prize for earning their spot in Friday's Grand Prize Drawing.

The $100,000 winners came from Gloucester and Monmouth counties. "Now I can pay back everyone I owe," joked Deborah Torres of Middletown.

The $50,000 winners were from Ocean, Passaic and Salem counties.

The $25,000 winners were from Ocean, Passaic, Morris and Camden counties.

And the $10,000 winners were from Ocean, Monmouth, Warren and Burlington counties.

