Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Daughter Of Late Bergen Pizzeria Owner Turns Grief Into Giving Through Mental Health Chats
News

Instagram's 'Hottest Doc' With North Jersey Practice Slammed for Maskless Miami Birthday Bash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Photos of Dr. Mike Varshavski, seen partying earlier this month in a black snapback, have surfaced, sparking outrage among his of his followers.
Photos of Dr. Mike Varshavski, seen partying earlier this month in a black snapback, have surfaced, sparking outrage among his of his followers. Photo Credit: Instagram (source unclear)

A North Jersey family practitioner dubbed "America's Sexiest Doctor" by People magazine was apparently caught breaking his own rules.

Footage shows Mikhail Varshavski -- known as "Dr. Mike" -- partying without face masks on a boat surrounded by women in Miami earlier this month for his 31st birthday, the Daily Mail reports.

One of Varshavski's representatives told the New York Post he only took his mask off to go in the water. The doctor's fans have been begging him to address the incident in the comment section of his YouTube and Instagram accounts.

Varshavski, who practices in Chatham and Summit, has been encouraging people to wear masks and social distance since the onset of the pandemic, and has even called for mandatory mask and social distancing laws.

The "hot doc" has nearly 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and 4 million followers on Instagram.

It's not clear where the photos originated, but Varshavski can be seen surrounded by a group of bikini-clad women on a boat in Sunset Harbor, giving one woman a neck rub and lounging with champagne -- all without a mask.

Reddit users labeled the physician a hypocrite.

"Well aren’t you a hypocrite," one Instagram user wrote on one of the doctor's posts on COVID-19 and politics. 

"I hope someone stops this loser from practicing medicine so he can devote himself fully to being a party boy. Yeah. Smile for the camera. You’re a menace to society."

"You have the audacity to tell people to wear mask," another said, "how about delete your account."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.