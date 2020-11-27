Instagram's 'Hottest Doc' With North Jersey Practice Slammed for Maskless Miami Birthday Bash

A North Jersey family practitioner dubbed "America's Sexiest Doctor" by People magazine was apparently caught breaking his own rules.

Footage shows Mikhail Varshavski -- known as "Dr. Mike" -- partying without face masks on a boat surrounded by women in Miami earlier this month for his 31st birthday, the Daily Mail reports.

One of Varshavski's representatives told the New York Post he only took his mask off to go in the water. The doctor's fans have been begging him to address the incident in the comment section of his YouTube and Instagram accounts.

Varshavski, who practices in Chatham and Summit, has been encouraging people to wear masks and social distance since the onset of the pandemic, and has even called for mandatory mask and social distancing laws.

The "hot doc" has nearly 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and 4 million followers on Instagram.

It's not clear where the photos originated, but Varshavski can be seen surrounded by a group of bikini-clad women on a boat in Sunset Harbor, giving one woman a neck rub and lounging with champagne -- all without a mask.

Reddit users labeled the physician a hypocrite.

"Well aren’t you a hypocrite," one Instagram user wrote on one of the doctor's posts on COVID-19 and politics.

"I hope someone stops this loser from practicing medicine so he can devote himself fully to being a party boy. Yeah. Smile for the camera. You’re a menace to society."

"You have the audacity to tell people to wear mask," another said, "how about delete your account."

