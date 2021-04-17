Instagram Account Accusing Ocean City Beach Patrol Of Sexual Misconduct Sparks Investigation

The Cape May Prosecutor's Office was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct among members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, CBS3 reports.

The investigation comes following the creation of Instagram account ocbp_predators, the outlet reports.

The social media page had garnered nearly 4,000 followers as of Saturday morning, and had hundreds of allegations made by dozens of community members -- many claiming to have been minors targeted by older guards at the time of the alleged incidents.

Some of the alleged victims also claim to be former beach patrol members themselves.

City officials were made aware of the account the Wednesday, April 14 -- the same day it was created, several news outlets report.

Beach Patrol officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Those who feel they may have been victimized are urged to call the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

Anonymous reports can be made through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, or by calling Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

