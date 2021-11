At least three occupants were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Hawthorne early Tuesday afternoon.

A Volkswagen Jetta and Chevy Malibu were severely damaged in the crash on Lincoln Avenue at Rea Avenue near the exit from northbound Route 208 in Glen Rock.

Hawthorne firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill.

Glen Rock police assisted with traffic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.