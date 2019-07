An experienced skydiver was airlifted to an area hospital with leg injuries after a landing accident at a Sussex County skydiving facility, officials said.

The licensed jumper apparently misjudged the landing on his descent with his own parachute as Skydive Sussex around 1 p.m. Thursday, management told Daily Voice.

He was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with broken leg bones, officials said.

