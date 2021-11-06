Indictment: Son Of Paterson Man Charged With Child Sex Assault Made Victim Change Story

UPDATE: The son of a Paterson man accused of sexually abusing a child was indicted on witness tampering charges, authorities said.

Ramon Cabrera, 41, made the victim retract sex abuse allegations against Juan Cabrera-Gonzalez in a video that he recorded, an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson alleges.

Cabrera’s father was charged with several sex-related offenses in May 2019 after detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office investigated a report by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that a child in his care was being sexually abused.

The Special Victims Unit investigators interviewed several witnesses, as well as the youngster, who “reported being sexually abused by Juan Cabrera-Gonzalez on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Paterson between July 2016 and February 2019,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Earlier this year, detectives “received a video of the victim recanting the sexual abuse allegations that she made against Juan Cabrera-Gonzalez,” Valdes said.

Another round of interviews followed, ending with his son’s arrest, according to the indictment secured by Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco.

An arraignment on the indictment was scheduled for June 16 in Superior Court in Paterson.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.