Indictment: Haledon Man Raped Underage Victim

A 35-year-old Haledon man who authorities said raped an underage victim was indicted by a grand jury in Paterson.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes didn’t say Wednesday when the indictment on multiple sex assault charges was returned against Salvador Navarro.

She also didn't say when he was arrested or by which agency.

Valdes did say that a judge at some point allowed Navarro to go free pending the outcome of the case.

She also said that the alleged assaults “took place at a residence in the [b]orough of Haledon from February 4, 2018 through November 9, 2019.”

Valdes is charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

An arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for March 30 in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

******

UPDATE: A 65-year-old Passaic man who authorities said raped an 8-year-old city girl he was babysitting was indicted by a grand jury in Paterson.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/authorities-day-care-sitter-65-indicted-for-raping-passaic-girl-8/804351/

******

NOTE: Authorities warn that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with the particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.