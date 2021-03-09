Indictment: DWI Driver Ran Stop Sign In Fatal Paterson Crash

UPDATE: A Newark man was standing outside his car following a crash in Paterson when a drunk driver who ran a stop sign struck and killed him while injuring two others, an indictment charges.

Alvin Mootoo, 49, of Orlando, Florida, has remained free since he was originally charged in the Jan. 2, 2019 crash at 18th Avenue and East 24th Street.

Authorities at the time said Mootoo’s Buick struck two cars, both Accords, that had stopped following another accident.

Standing outside one of the vehicles was a passenger from the other Accord, 31-year-old Jorge Alberto Pena, who also was struck, they said.

Mesa was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Both Accord drivers were treated for minor injuries, they said.

An indictment recently returned by a grand jury in Paterson charges Mootoo with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, several counts of death by auto -- including while under the influence -- and strict-liability vehicular homicide, among other counts.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced the indictment on Monday but didn’t say when the grand jury in Paterson returned it.

She did say a March 29 arraignment on the indictment was scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

