In One End, Out The Other: SUV Barrels Through Ridgewood Garage (PHOTO GALLERY)

An out-of-control SUV barreled clear through the garage of a private home during a collision with a sedan in Ridgewood on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the chain-reaction crash, which sent the Acura MDX through the North Van Dien Street garage's side wall near Beverly Road around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 21.

The SUV continued out through the garage door at the other end and through a fence before stopping on the lawn right next to the porch.

The other vehicle, an Audi A5, was damaged and a street sign uprooted -- not to mention the extensive damage to the garage, which required a building inspection.

Ridgewood police and firefighters responded.

Citywide Towing removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.