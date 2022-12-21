Contact Us
In One End, Out The Other: SUV Barrels Through Ridgewood Garage (PHOTO GALLERY)

Jerry DeMarco
68-78 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood
68-78 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An out-of-control SUV barreled clear through the garage of a private home during a collision with a sedan in Ridgewood on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the chain-reaction crash, which sent the Acura MDX through the North Van Dien Street garage's side wall near Beverly Road around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 21.

The SUV continued out through the garage door at the other end and through a fence before stopping on the lawn right next to the porch.

The other vehicle, an Audi A5, was damaged and a street sign uprooted -- not to mention the extensive damage to the garage, which required a building inspection.

Ridgewood police and firefighters responded.

Citywide Towing removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

