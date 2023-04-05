Implosion Of Nabisco Factory Postponed

What's left of the shuttered Nabisco factory on Route 208 will remain standing a little while longer.

The borough of Fair Lawn announced the implosion, set for Saturday, April 15, has been postponed. A new date and time has not been announced.

The borough did not give a reason for the postponement, though residents had expressed concern, including launching a petition, about the environmental impacts of the implosion.

Nearly 600 workers were laid off when the Nabisco plant closed after 60 years in 2021.

Crews began tearing down the building to make way for a new distribution center owned by Greek Development, who is redeveloping the property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.