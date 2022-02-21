Impaired Pharmacist Had Bottles Of Unlabeled Pills, Front-End Damage, Lyndhurst Police Charge

An impaired pharmacist from Passaic County whose luxury SUV had fresh front-end damage also had several unlabeled bottles of prescription drugs in the vehicle when Lyndhurst police stopped him, authorities said.

Paresh Gandhi, 51, of Totowa was trying to parallel park his Audi Q3 on Ridge Road when Summer Avenue when he was found by Officers Anthony Giaquinto and Michael Carrinoa as they responded to a call of a drunk driver around 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

They and Carrino, Giaquinto and Officer Matt Dudek discovered a half-dozen plastic bottles of prescription pills with no labels, Auteri said.

Gandhi was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests, the lieutenant said.

He began to experience a medical episode at police headquarters and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, he said.

Gandhi was charged with six counts of illegally possessing a prescription legend drug.

Meanwhile, Lyndhurst police were trying to determine what he struck with the Q3.

