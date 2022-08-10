'I'm Sorry': Apologetic Robber Holds Up Wyckoff Gas Station

A young robber apologized on his way out the door after holding up a Wyckoff gas station early Wednesday.

The robber -- believed to be in his late teens or early 20s -- entered the Mini Mart at the Lukoil station on Wyckoff Avenue wearing a COVID mask shortly before 6:30 a.m., a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

He didn't show a weapon but gestured as if he might, then made off with somewhere between $60 and $80, the source said.

"I'm sorry," he told an attendant before fleeing in a red sedan with out-of-state license plates that was believed to be a 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

Police also suspect the same robber may have cased another gas station in Franklin Lakes before the Wyckoff holdup.

ANYONE who might have seen something unusual at the station or has information that could help detectives identify the vehicle and/or robber is asked to call Wyckoff police: (201) 891-2121.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.