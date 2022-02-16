Illegal 'Magic' Mushrooms Turn Up In Lyndhurst Police Stop, Authorities Say

A Lyndhurst police officer busted a Passaic driver with psilocybin mushrooms, authorities said.

Officer Michael D’Alesandro was on patrol in the area of Riverside Avenue and Copeland Avenue when he spotted an older model Honda Accord without any functioning brake lights, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Sgt. Philip Reina joined his colleague at the stop and spotted a bag with several caps and stems of the well-known psychedelic on the front floorboard, Auteri said.

Grown wild or cultivated, so-called magic mushrooms the naturally-occurring psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound psilocybin.

It's classified as a Schedule I drug, which means it's not an accepted drug for medical treatment in the U.S. and has a high potential for misuse.

Negative effects include muscle weakness, lack of coordination, nausea -- but also flashbacks and personality changes, experts say.

Some also are laced with LSD or PCP or could be confused with similar-looking poisonous mushrooms.

At the same time, research has shown they can be used to treat mental illness and disorders.

Cities such as Denver, Ann Arbor and Santa Cruz have decriminalized "shrooms," meaning they won't spend resources on criminal cases against those found carrying them.

Oregon two years ago became the first state to legalize psilocybin-assisted therapy to treat certain medical conditions, similar to the use of medical marijuana. Other states have since begun considering doing the same.

Lyndhurst police charged Heriberto Caban-Perez, 20, with drug possession and released him. He also got a summons for the equipment malfunction.

