‘I’ll F**k Y’All Up!’ ICE Protestor Charged With Jumping Barricade, Fighting Bergen Officers

“I’m a boxer! I’ll f**k all y’all up!” an ICE protestor from Queens shouted before tangling with several Bergen County sheriff’s officers outside the county jail, authorities said following her arrest.

Amanda Jean Torres, 26, jumped on top of a barricade she was repeatedly was told not to cross, cursed the officers, then paced back and forth before jumping onto their side Tuesday night, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

At that point they had no choice but to take Torres into custody, Cureton said.

Another in a series of protests went peacefully up to that point, the sheriff said.

Torres “was told on numerous instances by sheriff’s officers to not to cross the barricades placed at the entrance to the jail property,” he said.

“She refused to comply with officers and then stood on the barricade and yelled threats,” Cureton said.

They included: “I’m a boxer! I’ll f**k all y’all up!” he said.

At that point, Torres "was asked to stay on the opposite of the barricade, at which point she continued to pace back and forth, cursing at the officers,” Cureton said. “She was advised that if she crossed the barricades again she would be placed under arrest.

“As officers walked away from Torres, she crossed the barricades and was subsequently arrested.”

She didn’t go quietly, Cureton said.

During the arrest, Torres “resisted by kicking officers and refusing to be handcuffed,” the sheriff said.

She was eventually subdued and was found carrying cocaine, pot and an assortment of drug paraphernalia, he said.

Torres had been released by a judge in New York on assault, drug and weapons charges last month, records show.

This time, she was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal trespassing, obstruction, disorderly conduct and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She remained held at the jail Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.