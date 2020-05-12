If Lt Mark Richardson Calls You About Missing Jury Duty, Hang Up

It’s the phone scam that won’t die: A caller who claims to be from the local sheriff’s office threatens to arrest you if you don’t pay fines for ducking jury duty. He says his name is Lt. Mark Richardson.

Heading into what will be its fifth year, the scam is still fooling people throughout the U.S.

Hoping the scare tactic works, the caller warns that you’re in big trouble because you failed to report for jury duty. Then he offers you a way out: Just buy Amazon or iTunes gift cards for such-and-such an amount, then give him the numbers on the back of the card.

"Yeah, right," you say.

Sure, you’re smart enough to know better, but plenty others continue to be fooled in all corners of the country and in-between.

One recent target called the scam “polished and sophisticated.”

“They stated that I failed to report for jury duty and had two citations and warrants for my arrest,” the resident said. “I could have the citations removed by immediately going to the Sheriff's Dept (since I never received notice to report).

“But then the story changed and I had to post 10% of a $25,000 bond using cash cards from CVS! And stay on the line with them while I did it.

“I pulled the plug at that point, but they had me going for nearly half an hour (transferring me between two other ‘officers’) before that little fact emerged. I did call the actual Sheriff's Dept and confirmed I had no outstanding warrants or citations, and that they had no officers named Lt Mark Richardson or Captain James Miller.”

Take heed. And keep this in mind going forward: No local or county law enforcement officer in New Jersey has the authority to collect fines from anyone for anything.

If you did somehow miss jury duty, or fail to meet some other public obligation, you’ll be notified by mail, usually certified. No one’s calling, texting, emailing or knocking at your door.And if you do get one of those calls, texts or emails, let your local police or sheriff's department know.

Be sure to tell loved ones and friends, too.

Don’t be a victim.

