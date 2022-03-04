ID Thieves Had Dozens Of Fake DLs, Debit Cards, Social Security Cards, More: Hawthorne PD

A New York City couple who both tried giving Hawthorne police fake IDs during a traffic stop had a trove of phony driver’s licenses, debit cards, Social Security cards and checks in other people’s names with them, authorities said.

Various violations led police to stop their 2006 BMW 525, which had a temporary registration tag that didn’t belong to the vehicle, on Rea Avenue near Goffle Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

After arresting both, police found “the driver’s licenses of 29 people as well as numerous TD bank debit cards,” Hoogmoed said.

“The suspects also possessed Social Security cards of numerous other victims as well as checks and other personal identifying documents,” the lieutenant said.

The driver, Jeffrey Jackson, 38, was also carrying several medications without legal prescriptions, he said.

He and his passenger, Jazelle Hernandez, 27, were both charged with possession of stolen property, ID theft, theft and hindering apprehension, among other counts.

Police sent them to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

