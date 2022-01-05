Contact Us
ICY MORNING: One Dead, Highways Closed, Buses Damaged, Dozens Injured In North Jersey
ICY MORNING: School Bus Slides Into Pole In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Beware: black ice
No serious injuries were reported when a small school bus carrying a group of high schoolers slid into a utility pole in Hackensack during an icy morning filled with crashes throughout North Jersey.

The 14-passenger bus was headed south on Hackensack Avenue to the nearby Bergen County Academies when it slid partially off the road in front of Hackensack Cemetery and side-swiped the pole at 7:10 a.m., said Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

All eight students, an aide and the driver reported no injuries, said DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

A second bus responded and took them the rest of the way, the captain said.

A PSE&G crew also responded to reposition the pole, which was blocking one of the southbound lanes, he said.

