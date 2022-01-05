ICY MORNING: One Dead, Highways Closed, Buses Damaged, Dozens Injured In North Jersey

UPDATE: One victim was confirmed dead and westbound Route 3 was closed Wednesday morning following what was the most serious in a series of crashes on icy North Jersey roads. Here's a listing of incidents.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were among the responders to the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River Bridge following the deadly crash around 6:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The westbound highway was expected to be periodically closed Wednesday "to facilitate ongoing investigations, and removal of the vehicle and debris removal," he said.

The crashes were among several caused by black ice throughout North Jersey on Wednesday.

In Teaneck, six passengers were hospitalized after an NJ Transit bus slid into a tree at Teaneck Road and Tryon Avenue, Townshp Manager Dean B. Kazinci said. Three Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps units took them to Holy Name Medical Center and HUMC with injuries that included a possible broken leg, a concussion and a chipped tooth.

A driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with another NJ Transit bus outside police headquarters in Teaneck was located and charged after police found his vehicle's license plate at the scene, he said. No injuries were reported.

A Teaneck Board of Education bus with three high schoollers aboard was involved in a minor crash at River Road and West Englewood Avenue, Kazinci said. Parents picked up their kids, none of whom was reported injured.

A utility pole was toppled at River Road and Maple Avenue, downing wires, and five vehicles were involved in a collision at DeGraw Avenue and Teaneck Road, Kazinci said. No serious injuries were reported in either.

ROUTE 46: A 12-vehicle pileup on the Hackensack River bridge in Little Ferry sent five people to the hospital. None was injured seriously, Police Chief James Walters said. Two were taken by stretcher with back and neck pain, while the rest walked to ambulances, he said, adding that seven vehicles in all were towed.

ROUTE 4 (HACKENSACK, TEANECK): Multi-vehicle crashes between Hackensack and Teaneck jammed the highway. Nine vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on westbound Route 4 near Hackensack Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. About an hour earlier, a vehicle crashed into another that had just been involved in another accident near Belle Avenue. No serious injuries were reported in any of the collisions.

ROUTE 208: Multiple crashes on the southbound highway brought emergency responders from Fair Lawn and Glen Rock shortly before 6:30 a.m.

ROUTE 80: Dozens of vehicles -- including a commuter bus -- were reportedly involved in a chain-reaction pileup in the eastbound express lanes at the Saddle Brook/Rochelle Park border.

PALISADES INTERSTATE PARKWAY: An occupant had to be extricated around the same time following a rollover crash on the northbound highway in Englewood Cliffs just prior to the Rockefeller Lookout. Another crash involving injury followed up the line in Alpine about 45 minutes later.

CLOSTER: ALS and BLS were requested for a crash shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Demarest Avenue and Knickerbocker Road.

PIERMONT ROAD: The road was closed between the Norwood and Rockleigh border and at Paris Avenue because of severe icing and a fiery single-vehicle crash that damaged a guardrail and part of a bike lane just after 7 a.m. The road was reopened after 10 a.m.

LODI: Essex Street over Route 17 was the proverbial sheet of ice, leading to multiple crashes, also just before 6:30 a.m.

BERGENFIELD: Delays continued into the morning rush after a traffic light was knocked down at North Washington and North Hickory avenues around shortly before 4 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries.

HACKENSACK: No serious injuries were reported when a small school bus carrying a group of high schoolers slid into a utility pole during an icy morning filled with crashes throughout North Jersey. READ MORE....

EMERSON/RIVER EDGE: A crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. at Soldier Hill and Munsey roads. Around the same time, another collision was reported nearby at Howland Avenue and Kinderkamack Road in River Edge. There was no immediate word on possible injuries in either.

HAMBURG TURNPIKE: The eastbound roadway was closed following a crash just after 8:30 a.m. at Ratzer Road in Wayne.

RINGWOOD: All occupants of a vehicle got safely out of a vehicle that rolled at Stonetown and Westbrook Roads around 8:30 a.m.

LITTLE FALLS: ALS and BLS were requested for a crash involving a serious injury shortly after 7 a.m. on Long Hill Road.

PATERSON: None of 18 Passaic County Tech students was reported injured following a crash on Broadway shortly after 8 a.m.

PARAMUS: Firefighters extinguished a fully involved tractor-trailer fire on Route 17.

