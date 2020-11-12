Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

@ICEgov Twitter Account Vanishes

Jon Craig
ICE
ICE Photo Credit: ICE

Without explanation, the Twitter account of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) went dark on Thursday.

@ICEgov had recently posted a news item about a major sex trafficking bust, prompting some Twitter followers to assume a connection. 

Accounts that have been removed with the language “account doesn’t exist” typically signal the account owner deleted the page.

@ICEgov

Twitter/ @ICEgov

That fact prompted other Twitter users to speculate the deleted account had something to do with President-elect Joe Biden's transition after defeating President Trump. 

Neither Twitter nor ICE immediately issued a comment. 

