ICE Seeks Hold On Maywood Resident Charged With Sexually Assaulting PalPark Pre-Teens

A Guatemalan national living in Maywood was charged with sexually assaulting two Palisade Park pre-teens.

Jaime Ottoniel Roca, 41, fondled one of the victims over the course of two years while committing more invasive acts on another, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Both were under the age of 12 at the time and were sexually assaulted at least five times each, an investigation by borough detectives and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit.

Roca told one of them that he touched the first victim's inner thigh and private area "in a playful manner" and another time rubbed her breasts but had "no recollection" of anything else, the complaint says.

Roca remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 22, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest two days earlier.

He's charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of child endangerment and one count of sexual assault.

U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service filed a detainer on Roca on Tuesday amid questions about his immigration status.

If a local judge orders his release for some reason -- say, bail reform -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested 48-hour notice so it could take custody of Sanchez for possible deportation proceedings.

