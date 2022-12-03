ICE Puts Hold On MS-13 Member Captured After Escaping NJ Police Station In Handcuffs

Many figured New Jersey's bail reform law would free a purported MS-13 gang member who escaped from a local police station before being captured in Rhode Island.

Before that could happen, however, federal immigration authorities issued a detainer on Adilson Estrada-Garcia, a 24-year-old Guatemalan national living in Cliffside Park.

Estrada-Garcia was brought to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack on Thursday. Before he even saw a judge, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the detainer.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies but not for those seized solely for possible deportation.

Estrada-Garcia fits the bill.

Brought in on a burglary charge, he broke a handcuff bar at Palisades Park police headquarters and fled with a cuff still attached to his left hand on March 3.

Borough police "were right with" Estrada-Garcia of Cliffside Park when he arrived in Providence, RI to stay with a cousin, Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone said.

Members of the US Marshals Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force were notified and nabbed him without incident on Sunday, March 6.

Estrada-Garcia -- who already had a criminal history that includes an arrest for aggravated assault with a weapon -- initially was held in the Rhode Island State Corrections facility in Cranston, R.I. before being extradited.

He's charged in Bergen County with escape, witness tampering, burglary, making terroristic threats and hindering, among other offenses.

ICE has requested 48-hour notice under the detainer so it could take custody of Sanchez for possible deportation proceedings if a local judge orders his release for any reason -- say, bail reform, for instance.

