ICE Looks To Deport Colombian National Nabbed On Child Sex Charges In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Jeisson Murillo-Beltran
Jeisson Murillo-Beltran Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: ice.gov / INSET: BCJ

A Colombian national living in Englewood who was jailed over the weekend on child sex charges will have to face a federal immigration judge in Newark first.

Jeisson Murillo-Beltran, 30, had just been booked into the Bergen County Jail on Sunday, Feb. 19, when ICE officials issued a detainer aimed at preventing his release.

Murillo-Beltran was charged with separate instances of child endangerment through sexual conduct and one count each of criminal sexual contact, lewdness and harassment through touching out of Englewood.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately issued the detainer, which will hold Murillo-Beltran in the county lockup -- without exceptions -- until their agents can take custody of him.

He'll then be brought before a U.S. District Court judge to determine his immigration status and whether he should be immediately deported.

ICE seeks such detainers whenever immigrants suspected of living illegally in the United States are jailed.

If a local judge were to order Murillo-Beltran’s release for some reason -- say, New Jersey's bail reform law -- immigration agents would still have another 48 hours to come and get him from the jail.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies but not for those seized solely for possible deportation.

