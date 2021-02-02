ICE Detains Day Laborer Charged In Repeated Sex Assaults On North Arlington Pre-Teen

ICE has placed a detainer on a Guatemalan national living in North Arlington who was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a pre-teen several times over a period of six months.

Jose Estrada-Coj, a 47-year-old day laborer, was arrested by borough police on Sunday after they received information about the alleged assaults, all of which took place in North Arlington, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

An investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and their borough colleagues led to charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as sexual assault by contact and child endangerment against him, the prosecutor said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack ordered that Estrada-Coj remain in the Bergen County Jail.

Meanwhile, authorities with U.S. Customs & Immigration Enforcement were seeking to bring him before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark for a hearing on his immigration status.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.