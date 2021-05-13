Ice Cream Truck Tumbles Down Palisades, Good Samaritans Help Rescue Driver

HEROES: A group of good Samaritans rushed to a driver's aid Thursday after his ice cream truck tumbled partly down the Palisades above the Hudson River in Fort Lee.

Chris Fuschini said he was enjoying a day at Ross Dock just north of the George Washington Bridge when the Jersey Shore-based "Lexylicious" ice cream sandwich truck tipped off Henry Hudson Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

The 2014 Ford truck had fallen about 20 feet into the trees before landing on its left side, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

Fuschini said he was joined by Hackensack Special Police Officer/EMT Tabish Tahir and Fuschini's friend, Justin Pacifico.

Meanwhile, another good Samaritan, Sobaan Shahid, dialed 911.

Fuschini said he broke a window and they got the 22-year-old Toms River driver out.

Fort Lee firefighters then helped him up a small collapsible ladder to the roadway, witnesses said.

Fort Lee Ambulance and Holy Name Medical Center paramedics treated the driver before he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and neck pain, Walter said.

Sanos Towing needed two wreckers to free the truck.

Fort Lee police also responded, the sergeant added.

