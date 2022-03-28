'I Was Wrong': Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

Actor and rapper Will Smith has formally apologized to comedian Chris Rock after assaulting him on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the "King Richard" winner wrote on Instagram with his comments disabled Monday evening.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

The Philadelphia native slapped Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife and Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Smith yelled twice after returning to take his seat in the audience.

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," the statement continues.

Smith went on to apologize to "the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world," as well as "the Williams Family and my King Richard Family."

"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress," Smith concludes.

His public apology comes hours after the Academy announced it did not condone Smith's actions at the awards show and that a formal review is underway, AP reports.

