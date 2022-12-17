'I Thought He Was Dead': Toy Poodle Recovering After Vicious Hackensack Husky Attack

A toy poodle who suffered 12 puncture wounds to the neck after being attacked by a husky in Hackensack is still recovering, and his owners are hoping to find the people responsible.

Brooke Calandrillo was taking the family's toy poodle "Cross" for a walk on Jackson Street on Nov. 28 when she suddenly noticed the pup wasn't in front of her.

She turned around and saw a Siberian Husky attacking her dog by his neck. "I just yelled out for help," Brooke said in an interview with Daily Voice. "Five neighbors came out. I thought at that point he was dead."

When Calandrillo's mother came out, Cross' tail started wagging and they knew that was a good sign.

The injuries were so severe that the poodle had trouble breathing and needed strong painkillers. He was hospitalized for three days.

"He's finally starting to act like himself,'' Brooke said on Thursday, Dec. 15. The 3-year-old dog got his staples removed Wednesday and is still a little sluggish, she said.

Brooke shared footage of the husky circling another dog owner in the neighborhood.

Brooke's sister, Blaise Calandrillo, organized a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses.

"We, unfortunately, do not have insurance for Cross, so we have to come out of pocket for all of his medical expenses. If you can donate to help us, it would be greatly appreciated. If you can't donate, please share this link to raise attention, as we are still hopeful of finding the husky and its owners."

They hope to find the husky's owners, which they think is from the neighborhood, and hold them accountable for $9,000 in medical bills.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

