'I Shot My Parents': Bogus Call Brings Police From Several Bergen Towns

A caller had just told a Montvale police dispatcher that she'd just shot her parents.

Law enforcement colleagues from Hillsdale, Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake immediately mobilized to assist their Pascack Valley colleagues Saturday night.

Officers went to the parents' house and didn't find anyone home. They checked out at least one other claim the caller made that was bogus, too.

"It was called in from out of state," Police Chief Joseph Sanfillipo said. "An investigation is ongoing."

Authorities don't consider "swatting" pranks amusing.

Summoning police from surrounding towns, deploying SWAT teams and exercising all due diligence in what could be genuine situations can put people in danger while diverting resources from potential areas of critical need, authorities say.

Yet people continue to do it.

A throng of police and tactical units descended on a Palisades Park garden apartment complex two months ago after a 911 caller said he'd just killed his father and had a bomb strapped to his chest.

Contrary to what some believe, swatters are caught. They're most often cahrged with causing a false public alarm.

A former research and development director from Fair Lawn man falsely called in seven bogus reports of domestic violence at the same Ramsey address, authorities said.

Sanfillipo thanked police from Hillsdale, Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake for their assistance in Saturday's Montvale incident.

The chief asked that anyone with information that could help identify whoever was responsible Montvale police: (201) 391-4600.

