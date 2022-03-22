‘I Forgot’: Vegas Resident Flying Home Nabbed With Loaded Gun At Newark Airport, TSA Says

A Las Vegas resident caught with a loaded gun at a Newark Airport security checkpoint told officers he’d driven to Connecticut with it in his backpack, then forgot it was there, the TSA said.

Port Authority police seized the handgun and arrested the man on weapons charges after a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the weapon in an X-ray monitor in Terminal A, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Tuesday, March 22.

“The man told officials that he had driven from his home in Las Vegas to Connecticut and brought his handgun with him in his backpack for the drive,” Farbstein said. “He said he planned to fly back home, but forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.”

Thomas Carter, the TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey, called it a “very expensive mistake to make.”

“If you own a firearm, you really need to be aware of where it is at all times,” Carter said. “That’s simply part of being a responsible gun owner.

“Not only has he been arrested, but he also faces a stiff federal financial penalty,” the director said.

Travelers cannot carry guns onto planes under any circumstances, Farbstein said. You can travel with them in checked baggage -- and only if they're properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.

Firearms must be unloaded in a hard-sided locked case that's packed separately from ammunition, Farbstein noted. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, she said.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website: Transporting Firearms and Ammunition (TSA.gov)

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into the thousands of dollars, depending on various circumstances, Farbstein said. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

You can find the penalties here: Civil Enforcement (TSA.gov)

PreCheck members also lose their privileges, Farbstein noted.

“Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality,” she said. “Passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.”

