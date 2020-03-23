Hunterdon County Couple Busting For Stealing Six Golden Retriever Puppies Valued At $5,000 Each

A Hunterdon County couple was arrested for stealing six golden retriever puppies worth about $5,000, authorities said.

Jennifer Goldthwaite, 41, and Christopher Gordon, 20, both of Flemington, were caught after a Pennsylvania dog breeder told police that people were trying to enter his property and possibly steal his French bulldog puppies for sale, New Holland police said.

Officers found Goldthwaite in a car outside the breeder's home in Earl, PA, while Gordon was walking over to it. The man who called in the incident identified Gordon and Goldthwaite as the same people who came by his house earlier that day to look at puppies, police said.

Inside the car, police saw a box of golden retriever puppies that they tracked to another local breeder, despite Goldthwaite insisting they were hers. The breeder was unaware her pups had been stolen, authorities said.

Gordon and Goldthwaite had inquired about those dogs earlier that day as well, according to police. The dogs were returned to their owner.

The pair were charged with burglary, theft and criminal conspiracy, and were released from custody after posting $25,000 bail.

A court appearance was scheduled for mid-April.

