HUMC Nurse Killed In Crash 'Touched 1,000 Lives, Was Always Looking To Help'

Humble, helpful and kind.

These are only some of the words used to remember Adriana Riano, 32 of North Bergen -- a nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center -- who was killed in a head-on Jersey City collision Sunday.

Riano was behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Edge that collided with a 2015 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Congress Street and Paterson Plank Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

Riano and her passenger, a 30-year-old male, were transported to Jersey City Medical Center where the man was treated for non life-threatening injuries, and Riano pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.

The 26-year-old driver of the Charger, from Union City, was also transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition as of Monday, according to the prosecutor.

More than $27,000 had been raised as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe for Riano , where she was remembered for her kindness and positivity.

"Everywhere Adriana went she brought joy," Molly Murray said.

"I never heard her utter a word of gossip, I never saw her in a bad mood. She was the type of nurse you'd want for your loved ones. She was brilliant, kind, and magnificent in every way. Her spirit lives on in the thousands of lives she touched."

Riano was remembered by colleague Krysten Wondrack as being "very friendly and social."

"She was always looking to help people. She was a good one."

An investigation of the crash by the HCPO and Jersey City Police Department is ongoing.

