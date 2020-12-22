Hudson Medical Office Manager From Bergen Admits Stealing $840,000 In Insurance Payments

A Wyckoff man admitted pocketing more than $840,000 in health insurance reimbursement payments to the North Bergen pain management clinic he managed.

Nuno Fernandez, 38, told a federal judge in Newark via teleconference that he began stealing some of the checks sent to the medical office by “endorsing them in his own name and depositing them into his personal bank account using an application on his mobile telephone,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

He continued doing it over the next four years, he admitted.

Rather than go to trial after being caught by the FBI, Fernandez accepted a deal from the government.

U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler scheduled an April 21 sentencing for Fernandez’s plea to five counts of wire fraud.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI in Newark, with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Senior Trial Counsel Jason S. Gould of his Health Care Fraud Unit, also in Newark.

The U.S. attorney also thanked the National Insurance Crime Bureau for its assistance.

