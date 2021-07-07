Contact Us
Hudson Landscaper Charged With Sexually Assaulting Hackensack Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alejandro Morales
Alejandro Morales Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A landscaper from Union City sexually abused a Hackensack pre-teen, authorities charged.

Alejandro Morales, 49, was charged by Hackensack police with aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Mexican national’s arrest late last week followed an investigation by city police and Musella’s Special Victims Unit of alleged “sexual conduct” over the course of two years dating back to 2014, reports show.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

