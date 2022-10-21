Hudson Dog Walker Charged With Pound-Plus Of Hidden Cocaine, AK47-Style Rifle, More In Bergen

An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task Force stopped Mervin Menier, 50, of Union City in Carlstadt after learning that he was “transporting bulk shipments” of drugs through the county.

A warranted search of Menier’s vehicle turned up “a sophisticated, electronically operated hidden compartment” beneath the rear floor, the prosecutor said.

In the secret trap investigators found what Musella described as an AK-47-style assault rifle, multiple high-capacity magazines for it, numerous boxes of ammunition and a half-kilo of coke.

Menier spent several months in state prison last year in connection with one of the largest seizures in state history of alleged drug money, $1.2 million, from a defendant's trunk.

"Operation Skin Deep" began as an undercover probe into cocaine sales in Atlantic City before exposing a mail-order designer drug network.

Menier, who was among more than a dozen people charged in the takedown, was released in September 2021 after serving seven months of a maximum five-year sentence with no mandatory minimum, records show.

Musella’s detectives arrested Menier on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on drug and weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – as well as possession of high-capacity magazines.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Friday, Oct. 21.

Musella thanked Homeland Security Investigations’ Newark Division and Bayonne and Union City police for their “cooperation and assistance” with the case.

