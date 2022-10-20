Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme

A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole.

Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Lazarre swiped bank account and personal identity information to open accounts in the victims’ names without their knowledge and then withdrew funds, Sellinger said.

Lazarre also "unlawfully obtained checks made out to victims, used fraudulent identification documents to open accounts in names almost identical to the victims’ names," then cashed them before he finally was caught this week, the U.S. attorney said.

Lazarre was due for a first appearance Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa in Newark, said Sellinger, who credited special agents of both the FBI and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration with the investigation leading to the arrest.

Handling the case for the government are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn Barnes of the Economic Crimes Unit and Matthew Belgiovine of Sellinger's General Crimes Unit.

