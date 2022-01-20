Contact Us
Hudson County Man Enticed Minors To Send Him Homemade Porn Pics, Video, FBI Charges

Jerry DeMarco
The FBI seized Erick Solis, 25. Photo Credit: Alex Iby on Unsplash

A Hudson County man was arrested by the FBI after he enticed two underage children to create and send him porn photos and videos of themselves, federal authorities charged.

Erick Solis, 25, "used a social media application to engage with two underage victims in sexually explicit conversations," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Thursday.

He then "instructed both victims to take sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him," Sellinger said.

At least one of them complied, the U.S. attorney said.

Solis, who's recently lived in Union City and Weehawken, was charged with enticing a minor victim online to produce images and videos of sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography, Sellinger said.

He's remained in federal custody pending a first appearance before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI for the investigation leading to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of his Violent Crimes Unit is handling the case.

