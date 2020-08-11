Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hudson County Deli Sells Winning $4.3 Million Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Yellow Rose Deli, Bayonne
Yellow Rose Deli, Bayonne Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lottery ticket good for nearly $4.3 million was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket from Monday's Pick-6 drawing was sold at the Yellow Rose Deli on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne.

The winning numbers were 03, 04, 17, 23, 28, and 45. The XTRA Multiplier was 02.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

Last month, a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket good for nearly $124 million sold in Brenda’s Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne.

The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million and next drawing will be held Thursday.

