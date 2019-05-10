Hudson County Corrections Officer Busted On Child Porn Charges

A 53-year-old Hudson County corrections officer was charged with having child porn on his computer, authorities said.

Samuel Moreno of Jersey City was arrested Thursday and charged with child endangerment by possessing suspected child pornography, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Moreno was being held Friday at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, where his Facebook page says he is a sergeant.

Suarez thanked the department's Internal Affairs Unit with assisting her Special Victims Unit with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation of Moreno is asked to contact heroffice at (201) 915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential, Suarez said.

