Hudson Child Porn Collector Gets 9 Years In Fed Pen

A Jersey City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Thursday for collecting child porn.

Benigno Gonzalez-Mendoza, 37, will have to serve just about all of the sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Gonzalez-Mendoza "knowingly received images and videos of child sexual abuse, including videos of adults sexually abusing prepubescent children," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

These included one of a girl believed to between 4 and 6 years old, an FBI complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Rather than face trial, Gonzalez-Mendoza took a deal from the government, admitting that he'd been downloading and viewing such images for several years.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced Gonzalez-Mendoza to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $18,000 in exchange for his guilty plea to receiving child pornography.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI Newark Field Office for the investigation leading to Gonzalez-Mendoza's plea and sentence, secured by U.S. Attorney Olta Bejleri of his Criminal Division in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.