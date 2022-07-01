How Much Snow Did You Get? These Are Totals By Town In New Jersey

New Jerseyans on Friday woke up to several inches of snow on the ground in the first major storm for some and second for others this week.

Most of the state got somewhere between four and six inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in Sussex County got the last amount of snow, average between 1.8 and 3 inches. The most amount of snow seems to have landed in parts of Bergen and Gloucester counties: 6 to 7.3 inches.

Here are the averages across New Jersey from north to south, according to the National Weather Service's legend:

Newton: 3 inches

Lake Hopatcong: 3.6

Jefferson: 3.1

Randolph: 5.9

Mountain Lakes: 4.4

West Orange: 6.3

Lyndhurst: 6

Closter: 7.3

Wyckoff: 4

West Caldwell: 6

Fair Lawn: 5.9

Cranford: 5

Elizabeth: 5.6

Somerset: 5.5

North Brunswick: 5

Metuchen: 5.5

Red Bank: 5

Toms River: 5

Wall: 5.5

Farmingdale: 6.2

Browns Mills: 5

Hamilton: 4.8

Atlantic City: 4.2

Franklin (Gloucester): 6

Woodbine: 4

Beach Haven: 3

Tuckertown: 5

Click here for the complete map with totals.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.