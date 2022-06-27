How Did GWB Jumper Get Onto Upper Level Overnight?

A confirmed report of a jumper from the George Washington Bridge raised more questions than it answered.

Responders said Port Authority police found the man threatening to jump from the upper level of the bridge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

He jumped into the Hudson River about 20 minutes later, they said.

The NYPD Harbor Patrol responded during a search, which was suspended shortly before 4 a.m.

Among the questions still unanswered is how the man ended up on the upper level at that hour. The southern upper-level walkway is closed from midnight to 6 a.m. The north side walkway is always closed.

It's possible he could have walked along the roadway. Port Authority police didn't say.

In response to questions Monday morning about the incident, a PAPD spokeswoman sent a brief email shortly after 7 p.m.:"On Sunday, June 26, a person jumped off the bridge and an investigation is ongoing. He did not drive to the bridge."

