How About Some AC? Police Say Pennsylvania Predator Invited Hot Kids To Cool Off In His Car

"Hey kids, you want some candy?" is apparently outdated.

Now potential abductors ask, "Hey kids, you want some air conditioning?"

That sounds like the beginning of a bad joke but on Tuesday, a man supposedly asked two children that question, according to Derry Township police.

Two men in the Swatara Creek area walked from their parked vehicles to the Deer Run development and spoke with 9 and 11-year-old boys sitting with their dog on a porch outside a home around 5 p.m.

One man spoke to the children and the other stood by his car.

The man "commented that it was hot outside and the boys can sit in the air conditioned car if they need to cool off," police said in a statement.

After the boys refused, the men got in their cars and left.

The two cars are described as being black and green and the other as being yellow.

No additional other information has been provided.

Police have not found any evidence suggesting that either of the men were attempting to ‘abduct’ or physically approach any child in the area, but issued the press release as a "Report Of Attempted Child Abduction."

The police are asking anyone who spots vehicles matching those descriptions to contact them, "so we can identify the occupant and discuss his concerning comment."

25% of children abducted are taken by strangers and almost all children kidnapped by strangers are taken by men, as reported on Nemours KidsHealth.

The article goes on to offer the following advice to parents to help avoid child abductions:

Do not have children wear items with their name on it, as children tend to trust adults who know their names.

Tell children to never accept candy or gifts from a stranger.

Remind your children that adults they don't know should never ask them to help or to do things for them.

Tell children to run away and scream if someone follows them or tries to force them into a car.

Have children say "no" to anyone who tries to make them do something you've said is wrong or touch them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Children should tell a trusted adult if a stranger asks personal questions, exposes themselves, or otherwise makes your child feel uneasy.

Always have children ask permission from a parent before leaving the house, yard, or play area.

Have children memorize their home address and a parent's phone number including area code.

Teach children how to call 911.

If your child is abducted, contact the police as soon as possible and provide them with a recent photograph of your child.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.