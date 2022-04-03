Contact Us
House Fire Doused In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
99 Fair Street, Hackensack
99 Fair Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPT

Firefighters doused a heavy morning house blaze in Hackensack.

Flames had spread from the second floor to the attic when firefighters arrived at the 2½-story wood-frame home on Fair Street just off Lodi and East State streets around 8:15 a.m.

They had the two-alarm fire knocked down within an hour and placed under control around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3.

A firefighter sustained a relatively minor injury and was released after being treated, Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Ridgefield Park, South Hackensack and Teaneck (If any are missing from this list, please text (201) 943-2794 or email gerardjdemarco@gmail.com).

PSE&G also responded and ALS and BLS units remained on standby.

