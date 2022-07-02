Hours-Long Multi-Alarm Warehouse Blaze Doused In Palisades Park

A stubborn multi-alarm fire ravaged a vacant Palisades Park warehouse and spread to another.

A firefighter sustained what was characterized as a minor injury in the Fairview Street blaze Saturday just off Grand Avenue down the street from westbound Route 46 in Palisades Park.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames that quickly shot through the roof of the primary building shortly before 6 p.m.

The blaze went to three alarms within moments and four alarms 10 to 15 minutes later.

It reached five alarms by 8 p.m. and six alarms by 9 o'clock.

Route 46 was temporarily closed in both directions at one point.

Firefighters continued dousing flames pockets as the night wore on.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Bogota, Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia, Moonachie, Ridgefield, Ridgefield Park, Teaneck and Tenafly.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.