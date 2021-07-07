Contact Us
Hospital Tech From Maywood Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Minors

Jerry DeMarco
Jeffrey T. Stockman
Jeffrey T. Stockman Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A hospital operating room technician from Maywood had just been jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when detectives discovered that he'd done to the same to a pre-teen, authorities said.

Jeffrey T. Stockman, 49, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Maywood police contacted his Special Victims Unit detectives on July 4 about a sexual assault involving a minor.

The investigators found that Stockman – who lists himself on social media as a surgical technologist at HUMC Pascack Valley in Westwood and at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson – “engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile,” Musella said.

They arrested and processed Stockman, then sent him to the county lockup before discovering that he’d sexually assaulted a second juvenile, the prosecutor said. That brought additional counts.

Altogether, Stockman is charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment and one of sexual assault.

