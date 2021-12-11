Hospice Home Sought For Dog With Terminal Cancer Who Spent Life Chained To Doghouse

Ruby has had a difficult life. But the rescue that saved her is hoping to make her final days her best.

RBARI -- a Bergen County-based animal rescue -- found out earlier this week that the 12-year-old German Shepherd's cancer metastasized, and her prognosis is poor.

"The only company Ruby has had through her life is when she had babies, but that was always short lived," the rescue writes. "Ruby is facing terminal cancer after having lived a long and lonely life outside."

Her owner died and the spouse didn’t want her, so Ruby finally had her shot at freedom through RBARI’s Senior Animal Care Fund.

The senior dog is too old for more puppies, and carries around a mammary mass due the effects of breeding and lack of medical care, RBARI says.

Her mammary cancer had been left untreated for so long that it spread throughout her chest. She also has Lyme disease, and ear and skin infections, the rescue says.

Ruby’s tumors are stable, so the rescue's main priority is to "spoil her until she becomes symptomatic."

She is described as a sweet and happy girl who lies only for the moment.

"Ruby needs and deserves to be a beloved family member in a devoted home. Ruby is incredibly sweet, despite 12 years of neglect and is searching for a quiet home," the rescue writes.

"She does appear to do well with other dogs."

Email adoptlove@rbari.org or visit rbari.org to apply to foster Ruby today.

The rescue urges everyone to share Ruby’s story to help find her perfect match, and consider a donation towards her medical care so that we can help keep this deserving girl as comfortable and joyful as possible this very special holiday season.

